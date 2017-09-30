The Mississippi Forestry Commission gets a new fire chief

By Published:
Courtesy: MS Forestry Commission Website

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Randy Giachelli will be the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s new fire chief, starting Sunday.

State Forester Charlie Morgan made the announcement Friday, citing Giachelli’s experience. The incoming chief started his firefighting career with the commission and worked his way up through the ranks. Right now, he serves as the incident commander for Mississippi’s All-Hazard Incident Management Response Team.

Giachelli has worked on federal firefighting deployments in Texas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, California, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s