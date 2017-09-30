The Mississippi Forestry Commission gets a new fire chief

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Randy Giachelli will be the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s new fire chief, starting Sunday.

State Forester Charlie Morgan made the announcement Friday, citing Giachelli’s experience. The incoming chief started his firefighting career with the commission and worked his way up through the ranks. Right now, he serves as the incident commander for Mississippi’s All-Hazard Incident Management Response Team.

Giachelli has worked on federal firefighting deployments in Texas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, California, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana.

