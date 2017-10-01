JPD investigating a shooting that injured one person

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers received a call about a shooting at 2:38 Sunday afternoon. We’re told they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg at the 400 block of N. Mill St.

The victim told officers that he was shot at another location and traveled to the Mill St. area. Officers say they were not able to find the second location the victim alleged he was shot at.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.