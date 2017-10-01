Man takes $238,000 from South MS car dealership

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A man has been arrested for taking $238,000 from a south Mississippi car dealership.

Hattiesburg Police tell local media they arrested 53-year-old Todd Perry of Sumrall.

Vardaman Buick Honda in Hattiesburg filed a report on Sept. 19 claiming Perry took money or property from the dealership under false pretenses.

It’s not clear what Perry did. Hattiesburg Police spokeswoman Latosha Myers-Mitchell says Perry was not an employee of the dealership.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

