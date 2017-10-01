Man takes $238,000 from South MS car dealership

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A man has been arrested for taking $238,000 from a south Mississippi car dealership.

Hattiesburg Police tell local media they arrested 53-year-old Todd Perry of Sumrall.

Vardaman Buick Honda in Hattiesburg filed a report on Sept. 19 claiming Perry took money or property from the dealership under false pretenses.

It’s not clear what Perry did. Hattiesburg Police spokeswoman Latosha Myers-Mitchell says Perry was not an employee of the dealership.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

