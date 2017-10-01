Mississippi native to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – From a young age Shirley Waring had a passion for the blues, “it was born in hard times, but it also represents joy and relief a way to let go a way to let your hair down.”

And that passion led her to a life of honoring blues music and the artist behind the soulful rhythms, “I think it unites people, it has brought us together, it’s given us a way to tell the world what Mississippi is about, in a very positive way.”

And especially highlighting the artists in the state, she believes, “the quality of entertainment and the quality of talent we have here is just phenomenal.” But now she’s the one being honored, “you know I felt so very touched, I’ve worked many years on promoting the blues. I feel very passionate about it.”

On October 15th in Chicago she will officially be inducted into the blues hall of fame, but not only is Waring going to be apart of the national hall of fame, she will also be anambassador for Mississippi to continue recognizing the talent right here in the state, “it brings attention, it’ll give us our chance to enrich what we have here and show appreciation for a lot of the artists who possibly don’t get some of the bigger awards. ”

But no matter the awards Waring believes the talent in Mississippi is one all its own, “come see us come hear some good blues.”