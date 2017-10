NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Police responded to a deadly shooting on West Stiers Lane early Sunday morning.

Chief Walter Armstrong confirms it happened sometime between 5 and 6 AM Sunday.

At this time no one is in custody for the shooting, and no suspect information has been released.

Armstrong says they are still interviewing people and will continue interviewing people into Monday.

The victim’s identity has not been released.