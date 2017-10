JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Police say Carla Graciela Adams was last seen Thursday at Belhaven College. We’re told she stands about 5’2″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Jackson Police say Adams may be driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Mississippi license plate HVS 458.

Vehicle correction regarding missing person Carla Adams-26, 2014 Nissan Sentra MS tag HVS 458. Call Police with information. pic.twitter.com/XtP2Hm7eH7 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 1, 2017

If you know where she is, call Jackson Police at 601.960.1234.