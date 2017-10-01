Prisoner advocacy group fights to get rid of group punishment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A prisoner advocacy group met at the State Capital steps on Saturday to fight group punishment inside Mississippi state prisons.

The Mississippi Dreams Prisoner Advocacy group held the rally to educate people on, what they call, the harmful effects and MDOC’s misuse of group or collective punishment.

The group’s President, Jennifer Davis, says MDOC’s prison officials punish everyone for one inmate’s mistakes, which she believes is unfair.

“We understand that sometimes there are situations that call for 72 hour lock down or maybe even a week while they do some type of investigation, but these lockdowns are lasting as long as nine and ten months straight,” Davis explained.

Davis says the inmates are not allowed to call or write their family members or friends when the prison goes on lockdown, which worries people on the outside of prison walls.

“The inmates are only allowed to shower three days a week, nine times out of ten its not. They cant purchase anything off of canteen so no hygeine products, no paper, no stamps,” she continued.

We reached out to MDOC about these allegations, they released a statement to us saying, “MDOC’s actions are designed for the secure, custody, and control of inmates and the safety of staff. Oftentimes, what may appear to be an isolated incident is not. Therefore, MDOC must take the necessary action, including placing a facility, unit or zone on lockdown, until it can complete an investigation. The lockdowns are done as temporary measures to address security breaches, introduction of contraband, assaults on staff and or inmates or other situations that compromise the orderly and safe operation of our institutions.”