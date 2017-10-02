1 new case of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health reports one new human case of West Nile virus.

The new case was found in Monroe County.

This bring the state’s total for 2017 to 55.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest (5), Hinds (12), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe (2), Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott (2), Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties. Two deaths have been reported, in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Below are some tips from MSDH:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.