Cuts to Jackson Hinds Library budget forces shorter hours at some branches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Hinds Library System is reducing its hour hours at five of the 15 library branches due to a recent $100,000 cut.

The reduction comes from the library system’s state-based Personnel Incentive Grant program, which is administered by the Mississippi Library Commission.

Library officials said Mississippi Library Commission took a $1.1 million dollar cut in state funding earlier this year and was forced to pass along a share of the cut to each of the Mississippi library systems which they directly support. Consequently, the Jackson Hinds Library System’s funding was cut $100,000.

The City of Jackson increased the Library System’s budget by $50,000 to make up for the shortage, and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors provided $10,000 to reduce the impact of the shortfall as well.

However, they said this still left $40,000 as a budget shortfall, and the library system was forced to reduce hours at some branches.

“We are never happy to cut library hours, particularly since the public depends so heavily on us for help with applying for jobs, homework assistance and free access to our public access computers. We just don’t have much of a choice in the situation this year given the amount of the state budget cuts and the high percentage of our budget that goes into staffing,” said Library Executive Director Patty Furr.

“We apologize to our library users that we have to reduce hours at these locations, but we must stay within the budget that was passed by our Board of Trustees on September 27, 2017. We cannot keep the libraries open if we don’t have the money to pay our staff.” Furr stated.

Effective October 1, 2017, these libraries will now close at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. The library hours are:

Evelyn T. Majure Library, Utica MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm

Lois A. Flagg Library, Edwards MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm

Annie T. Jeffers Library, Bolton MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm

Ella Bess Austin Library, Terry MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm

Raymond Public Library, Raymond MS

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm