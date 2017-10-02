District attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against him

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi prosecutor is asking a judge to dismiss charges against him.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith was indicted in May in neighboring Rankin County on felony charges of stalking and robbery.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Smith appeared Monday before Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger, and his attorney asked that the charges be dropped. Emfinger is expected to rule by the end of the week.

The charges stem from an August 2015 dispute between Smith and a former girlfriend. Smith allegedly took the woman’s handgun, grabbed her and threw her against a counter, pointed a gun at her and made threatening comments.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case. Smith waived arraignment in May, and the trial was set for Oct. 23.

