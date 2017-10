JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police Department hit a milestone on Monday.

JPD’s Community Improvement Unit announced the demolition of over 300 unoccupied, dilapidated structures.

They began efforts in targeting blight in October 2014.

They held an event Monday at the JPD Training Academy to celebrate.

Organizers said the event showcases the results of their continued determination to beautify the city further while reducing havens where criminal activity can thrive.