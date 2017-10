JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police is investigating a shooting that happened Cypress Drive Monday morning.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said a man was shot in the stomach around 7:30 a.m.

The victim told investigators he was standing outside when someone who appeared to be in a green Honda fired a shot. He was taken to the hospital.

The shooter is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting, contact police.