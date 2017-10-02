MDWFP urges hunters to wear full body Harness when Hunting from treestand

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks urges all hunters to wear and know how to properly use a full body harness now that archery season for has started.

The season officially opened September 30 in the Delta, Northeast, East Central, and Southwest Hunting Zones.

Outside of wearing a harness while climbing a tree, MDWFP is also urging hunters to know how to install a treestand that uses climbing aids, or while hunting from a treestand.

They said Wearing a full body harness can be the difference between life and death. The also stated that treestand falls account for over 90 percent of all hunting accidents in Mississippi.

Below are some guidelines:

Always wear a full body safety harness.

Use a life line harness system when climbing to and from deer stands.

Check the straps attaching your hunting stand to the tree for signs of wear.

Check your hunting stand for signs of wear or broken parts.

“Do not allow yourself to become the next statistic; take your time, be safe, and let someone know where you plan on hunting,” states Captain Calvin Fulton. “One hunting-related accident is too many.”

For more information regarding hunting and outdoors in Mississippi, visit MDWFP’s website.