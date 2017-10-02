Mississippi Department of Public Safety comments on Las Vegas shooting

By Published:
People embrace after arriving at Metro Headquarters to check on loved ones early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday. (Yasmina Chavez/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —   The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said it is continuing to  provide ongoing training to local state law enforcement officers through its active shooter program at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy.

The statement about safety protocol was prompted after a gunman shot more than 500 people and left more than 50 dead.

“The employees of the Department of Public Safety express our heartfelt sympathy to all who were affected by Sunday night’s shooting,” Fisher added.  “Our thoughts and prayers are also with our law enforcement counterparts in Las Vegas.”

DPS said on Monday that they wanted to stress the importance of local, county, state and federal law enforcement officers working as a team when a tragedy happens.

“We have a great working relationship with all our law enforcement partners in Mississippi,” Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher said. “We are constantly funding and providing training so that we will be ready when a crisis occurs.”

DPS also said the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security provides funding for active shooter training and conducts training for civilian emergency response teams. MOHS has provided funding for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training to educate law enforcement officers on effective response measures in active shooter incidents.

They said more than 450 classes have been conducted and more than 10,000 Mississippi law enforcement officers have gone through the program.

The Department of Public Safety through the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security is involved in the national “See Something, Say Something” campaign.

This initiative encourages local citizens to contact authorities if there is unusual activity in your neighborhood. A smart phone app, “See Send” is available from your app store and you may report suspicious activity through the toll-free telephone number 888-4-SAFE-MS.

 

