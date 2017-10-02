Mississippi judge declines to block school district takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge won’t stop a possible state takeover of Mississippi’s second-largest school district.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Bill Gowan on Monday denied a temporary restraining order sought by the Jackson school district against the state Board of Education.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Gowan says the school district’s request sought to have him infringe on Gov. Phil Bryant’s authority.

The governor has said he’ll decide later this month on declaring a state of emergency in the 27,000-student district. The Board of Education last month asked the Republican governor to do so, citing state rule violations.

Lawyers for the district argue Jackson’s due process rights were denied because it didn’t have enough time to respond to state findings.

A federal lawsuit filed by a group of Jackson parents is still pending.