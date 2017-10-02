MS Most Wanted

By Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a few wanted suspects.

The following people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV 12.

  • 33-year-old Gary Tackett is wanted for possession of meth.
  • 28-year-old Earl Lee White is wanted for failure to appear to court for a building burglary charge
  • 24-year-old Jamal Reed is wanted for failure to appear in court for a possession of a stolen weapon charge

Contact authorities if you have seen these suspects.

MS Most Wanted

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s