MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a few wanted suspects.
The following people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV 12.
- 33-year-old Gary Tackett is wanted for possession of meth.
- 28-year-old Earl Lee White is wanted for failure to appear to court for a building burglary charge
- 24-year-old Jamal Reed is wanted for failure to appear in court for a possession of a stolen weapon charge
Contact authorities if you have seen these suspects.
