Northwest Rankin’s Cameron Carroll commits to Tulane

By: Tyler Greever Published:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Cameron Carroll plans on returning home.

The Northwest Rankin senior running back announced on Twitter on Monday morning that he is committed to Tulane. Carroll lived in New Orleans before moving to the Jackson area. He said Hurricane Katrina moved his family here.

Carroll has been a workhorse for the Cougars, averaging about 20 carries per game while running for 928 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Click the video above to hear from Carroll on how it feels to get to return to New Orleans.

