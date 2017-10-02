Rankin County deputies investigate weekend car break-ins

By Published: Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County deputies are investigating some recent car-break ins that happened over the weekend.

The sheriff’s department posted on its Facebook page about the incidents.

Deputies said they receive several calls from the Scottish Hiss area off of Hollybush Road about vehicle burglaries on Saturday.

It appears that the vehicles were unlocked.

Sunday, deputies received more calls about car break-ins in Castlewoods around Stonecastle and Dublin Court.  It appears the burglaries occurred after midnight and possibly closer to 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.

authorities said weapons were stolen from Scottish Hills.

They are asking anyone with home surveillance video that may show a person or vehicle that appears to be suspicious in those areas and time to email tips@rankincounty.org or call 601-825-1480 and ask for Criminal Investigations.

 

