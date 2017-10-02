Social media reacts to Las Vegas shooting

By Published: Updated:
A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(WJTV) — At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more left injured after a shooting happened on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

Since more details have been released about the deadly shooting, people from across the nation have been reacting to it on social media.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama both expressed sympathy for the families affected by this terrible crime.

Some celebrities are also commenting on the tragedy.

Some Mississippi leaders are also speaking out about the violence that erupted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s