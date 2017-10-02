Social media reacts to Las Vegas shooting

(WJTV) — At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more left injured after a shooting happened on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

Since more details have been released about the deadly shooting, people from across the nation have been reacting to it on social media.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama both expressed sympathy for the families affected by this terrible crime.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Some celebrities are also commenting on the tragedy.

Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot. 😔🙏 #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Some Mississippi leaders are also speaking out about the violence that erupted.

I'm heartbroken to hear of the horrific attack in Las Vegas this morning and the staggering loss of life and injuries. — Roger Wicker (@RogerWicker) October 2, 2017

We need prayers for those lost & injured in Las Vegas shooting. The hatred & evil that motivated this insanity can't be tolerated in America pic.twitter.com/W4H2CEViQW — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims from last nights shooting as well as those who are injured. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Las Vegas during this tragedy. — Rep. Bennie Thompson (@BennieGThompson) October 2, 2017