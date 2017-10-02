Student arrested for allegedly stealing teacher’s SUV from Forest Hill High

Related Coverage Teacher’s SUV stolen from Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 17-year-old Forest Hill High School student is arrested for allegedly stealing a teacher’s SUV.

The Jackson Public Schools Campus Enforcement said the teen is being held at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center.JPS administrators said the student is charged with petit larceny and auto theft.

They said on September 27, a teacher walked back inside of her classroom and saw a student leaving who was not on her class roster.

She then noticed that her keys and wallet were missing; her Nissan Rogue was not in the school’s parking lot.

JPD found the car in South Jackson on Thursday.

The student’s name has not been released.