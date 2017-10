CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian is dead after a pickup truck hit and killed him Monday evening in Claiborne County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Kervin Stewart tells us that the victim is 35-year-old Davian L. Wells of Hermanville, Miss.

The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. on Highway 18 near Valley of the Moon Road.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

An investigation is underway.