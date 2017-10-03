2 arrested on drug charges in Deckard Drive bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies and Richland officers conducted a drug bust on Deckard Drive in Jackson.

Two people were taken into custody.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Rodrick Gladney and 31-year-old Amber Woods. Gladney is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm. Woods is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent.

Officers said they confiscated about eight pounds of marijuana that were separated in bags, cash, and a gun.

They were taken to the Raymond Detention Center.