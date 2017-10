CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — After weeks of construction, Broadway Street in Clinton is back open.

City officials said there is currently temporary striping down on the lanes. Crews are expected to finish the permanent striping within the next two weeks.

Lanes had to be blocked off on August 10 after a water main break compromised the roadbed.

Workers had to remove the asphalt to rebuild and repave a stretch of Broadway Street.