Bryant declares October as Racial Reconciliation Month

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared October as Racial Reconciliation Celebration Month.

Mission Mississippi and city leaders held a news conference Tuesday morning announcing the declaration.

They said the goal of Racial Reconciliation Celebration Month is to encourage citizens, local churches, and others to build stronger relationships with those of different races by participating together in various activities throughout October.

Cities across the state are expected to make similar declarations.

“We want people to be more intentional about building relationships outside their race by participating in different activities together, such as choir swaps, pastor swaps, etc.,” said Neddie Winters, president of Mission Mississippi. “This will not only make our communities stronger through fellowship, but we will gain a better appreciation for our neighbors by fostering diversity and encouraging dialogue.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s