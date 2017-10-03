Byram Clinton Norrell Road Corridor groundbreaking ceremony

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the Byram Clinton Norrell Road Corridor.

The design concept will consist of sidewalks, pedestrian walking trails, and biking trails.

The ceremony was held near the Kroger, in the Byram Crossing Shopping Center located near Davis and Siwell Road.

County officials said federal support enabled them to secure funding for construction of Segment 2, which includes approximately 3.24 miles of roadway beginning at the intersection of Davis Road and extending westerly to Parks Road.

The Construction Administration and Inspection Consultant selected for the project were Waggoner Engineering and IMS Engineering.The Hinds County Board of Supervisors, through a bidding process, awarded the construction contract to Eutaw Construction Company Inc.

The project construction anticipated completion date is August 2, 2019.