Callaway’s James Williams commits to Mississippi State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The top two rated high school football players in Mississippi for the class of 2018 are officially Mississippi State commits.

Callaway three-star defensive end James Williams joined his teammate, four-star wide receiver Malik Heath, by announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs now have five of the state’s top ten rated players committed for the class of 2018. They have 25 total commits with 15 of those players being from Mississippi.

247sports.com has that class rated as the 16th best in the country.