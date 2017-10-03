City of Pearl facing layoffs

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — An $80,000 monthly shortfall is to blame for more than a dozen layoffs in Pearl.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said the cuts come as they are trying to work to balance the budget.City leaders said the layoffs would take 15 people out of a job in Pearl.

The mayor said though the decision to do this was tough, it was necessary to keep the city afloat.

He said about 70 percent of his general fund is personnel and after going over some budget line items, he decided to make cuts.

“It’s not easy at all because the fact that you affect people’s lives and that’s the last thing I wanted to do, but it was something that was necessary in order to get the city back in good standing,” he said.

Mayor Windham said when the budget permits, those who lost their jobs are eligible for rehire. The layoffs are expected to save about $600,000 a year.