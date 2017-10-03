Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Hattiesburg

By Published:
Photo: HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The proclamation was presented Tuesday at City Hall.

On Tuesday, October 10, a candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. to honor victims of domestic violence. It will be held at the Jackie Dole Community Center by the Victim Services Unit of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

On Thursday, October 19, the Taking Pride in Our Stride Walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. HPD will host a self-defense class at the Jackie Dole Community Center after the walk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s