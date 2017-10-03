Fountains go pink at Thalia Mara Hall for Breast Cancer Awareness

By Published:

 

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Cancer Society and the City of Jackson are kicking off the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tuesday a news conference was held at Thalia Mara Hall. Organizers turned the fountain pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.

They also announced the Making Strides Walk. It will be held in Jackson on Saturday, October 28 at Thalia Mara Hall.

They said since 1993, more than 13 million Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants have helped raise more than $810 million to the cause.

For more information about breast cancer or the Making Strides walk in Jackson, visit the website or call 601-321-5512.

 

 

