Man strikes airport fence, was arrested in his underwear

SLIDELL, La. (AP) – Authorities believe a Mississippi man who rammed through a Louisiana airport and stripped down to his underwear because he thought “snakes were crawling up his pants” had been under the influence of a narcotic.

News outlets report 43-year-old Kevin Bolton of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, crashed through the Slidell Municipal Airport fence and collided with a utility pole Monday. Authorities say Bolton then ran into a patch of woods and was found in a subdivision wearing nothing but his underwear.

Bolton told authorities he’d been running from the police. However, authorities say police weren’t pursuing him at the time of the crash.

A Slidell police Facebook post says Bolton was arrested and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

