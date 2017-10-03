Mississippi Farm to School Celebration

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Students at one Rankin County school got a lesson in agriculture from some of the top leaders in the Mississippi farming industry.

Students at Highland Bluff celebrated Mississippi Farm to School week. Local farmers talked to students about the industry and the importance of fresh foods.

The farm to school program has been around for 15 years. The program is put on by the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

The vegetables grown by the farmers go straight to the student’s lunches.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s