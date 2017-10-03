Mississippi Farm to School Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at one Rankin County school got a lesson in agriculture from some of the top leaders in the Mississippi farming industry.

Students at Highland Bluff celebrated Mississippi Farm to School week. Local farmers talked to students about the industry and the importance of fresh foods.

The farm to school program has been around for 15 years. The program is put on by the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

The vegetables grown by the farmers go straight to the student’s lunches.