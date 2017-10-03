Sheriff speaks about security at the Mississippi State Fair

Related Coverage Mississippi State Fair entertainment lineup announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s that time of the year again for the Mississippi State Fair.

The fair begins October 4 and will last until October 15.

There will be rides, games, food and entertainment acts scheduled.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is concentrating on keeping people safe.

Sheriff Victor Mason said there would be an increasing number of deputies; officers from other agencies will also be present.

“In light of everything that happened in Vegas, it could happen here. we are trying to be proactive,” Sheriff Mason said.

He said safety is their top priority.