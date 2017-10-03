Murrah High student arrested for allegedly spray painting Callaway High

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Murrah High student has been arrested for allegedly spray painting Callaway High School in August.

According to Jackson Public Schools Campus Enforcement, the 17-year-old is charged with malicious mischief.

JPS administrators said the letters M-H-S was spray painted on the front of the school as a reference to Murrah High School.

The incident happened on the week Callaway High was scheduled to play Murrah High in its annual rival football game.

Authorities said the student has been referred to youth court to be prosecuted.