Murrah High student arrested for allegedly spray painting Callaway High

By Published:
Photo Courtesy of Mesha Dennis.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Murrah High student has been arrested for allegedly spray painting Callaway High School in August.

According to Jackson Public Schools Campus Enforcement, the 17-year-old is charged with malicious mischief.

JPS administrators said the letters M-H-S was spray painted on the front of the school as a reference to Murrah High School.

The incident happened on the week Callaway High was scheduled to play Murrah High in its annual rival football game.

Authorities said the student has been referred to youth court to be prosecuted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s