4th Coahoma County jail escapee back in custody

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The fourth inmate who escaped the Coahoma County jail in August is back in custody.

THe Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department said Marquis Stevenson was found hiding in a residential area of Horn Lake, Miss.

He was captured on Tuesday night around 7:48 p.m.

On August 11, authorities said they noticed the four men were missing after doing a routine check at 1:35 a.m. Authorities said Stevenson escaped with Cordarius Thomas, Percy Bryant, and LeAndrew Booker.

Stevenson was jailed after being charged with statutory rape. We’re told he was previously out on bond for a murder charge.Thomas was jailed for residential burglary and simple assault. Bryant was charged with aggravated assault. Booker was jailed for burglary.

All of the men are back in custody.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals, and the Horn Lake Police Department helped capture Stevenson.