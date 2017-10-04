Good deed caught on camera

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer lends a helping hand, and it catches the eye of a passerby who snapped a picture and added it to social media. But Officer Don Knotts say’s it’s all in a days work, “we all are bound by duty and we enjoy what we do, that’s why we do what we do.”

Knotts has been a police officer for years, “19 year veteran of the Jackson Police Department.” And most of his mornings usually start about the same way, “I make a loop of the perimeter of my beat prior to going into the inside checking the businesses.”

But this morning’s patrol was a little different, according to Knotts, “I observed a female parked at the air pump and she appeared to be stranded, and in need of some assistance. So I pulled over and she advised me that she was on her way to

work and hit a pothole and she was about to change her tire.”

So Officer Knotts stepped up, and with his help in about 10 minutes he had her up and going, “she appeared to be very appreciative and I was glad I could do something to put a smile on her face and help her make another dollar and potentially save her job.”

But this isn’t the first time he’s helped a driver in need, and probably won’t be the last, “approximately once a week I encounter someone who is stopped at the air pump, who’s had a flat of some sort or some engine problems.”

And no matter how many people he helps, he says knowing he’s made someones morning a little easier makers his job worth it, “everyday that I put on the uniform mam it’s a good feeling, and honestly after 19 years of being a Jackson Police officer there’s not much more I’d rather see myself doing.”