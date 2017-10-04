Hinds County deputies warn residents of phone scams

By Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies are warning residents about a phone scam.

The scammers are posing as deputies and threatening residents that they will be arrested if they don’t send them any money.

“The most recent happened this week when a scammer identifying himself as Major Bryant, calling from 601-873-3363 demanding that the targeted victim go immediately to a Dollar General Store and place money on a Green Dot Card for various amounts or they would be arrested.”

The sheriff’s department said they would never asking anyone to put money on a money card for any reason.

Contact local law enforcement if you receive any of these fraudulent type calls.

