JPD Officer grazed by a bullet while chasing a suspect

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened around 12:15 Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of I-55N.

Officers were patrolling the area when they saw a suspicious man behind the Select 10 Motel, who immediately fled after seeing police.

Officers located the man who pulled out a weapon and fired shots at officers when confronted.

This led to a foot pursuit of the suspect who made it to the roof of the motel where shots were again fired. An officer was struck by the suspect as officers returned fire.

The suspect was later arrested after discarding the weapon.

Officers were able to recover the suspect’s firearm following a search.

The wounded officer suffered what appeared to be a graze wound to the left arm but is doing well. He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The suspect, identified as 40 year old, Alton Johnson, was arrested and is being charged with at least one count of Aggravated Assault on Police Officer.  Additional charges could be forthcoming.

This is an ongoing investigation.

