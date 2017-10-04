Local Athletes to Participate in Special Olympics in 2018

HATTIESBURG, MS– Arther Smith had no idea he was about to find out he was one of five local athletes chosen to participate in the U.S. Special Olympics.

And he was excited when he found out he was going to Seattle next July to compete in the games.

“I was really surprised that I had a certificate saying that I was going to Seattle,” said Smith. “I was like, ‘for real?’. I’m really excited man.”

Arther has only been running for two years, and before he joined the Hub City Special Olympics team he said he only ran at home. But now that he is competing in the Special Olympics he said he is looking forward to representing his home town.

“It really means a lot. I’ve always wanted to do something for my hometown, I really did,” said Smith. “So now, I’m really supporting Hub City in Seattle now.”

Arther has ten months until he competes in Seattle. Until then, he plans to just keep on running.