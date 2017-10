COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An overturned log truck has all lanes of traffic blocked on a Copiah County road.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the truck overturned about six miles east of Hazlehurst on Highway 28 at South Harmony Road.

The crash also involves a Chevrolet truck, according to MHP Cpl. Kervin Stewart.

Drivers should find an alternate route.