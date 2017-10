JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after a drug bust on Robinson Road.

Jackson Police said on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., Narcotics Detective conducted a traffic stop and found four pounds of marijuana. They also found a stolen weapon.

JPD arrested the driver, 40-year-old Obadiah Thomas Herring. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana with a firearm, convicted felon with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor traffic violation.