McComb Police search for credit card fraud suspect

Published:

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Police are currently seeking the identification of a woman who committed credit card fraud.

Police say, the cards were taken from a business office at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on September 26, 2017.

We’re told, the suspect used the card at several local businesses totaling over $2,000.00.

If anyone has any information as to the identification or whereabouts of this person, please contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033

Courtesy: McComb police

