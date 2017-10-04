MEMA talks about tropical depression preparedness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants residents to be aware of a tropical depression that has formed that could potentially impact the Gulf.

MEMA Director Lee Smithson discussed Tropical Depression 16 during a news conference Wednesday.

The depression is expected to strengthen.

‘We are very ready right now, especially if the storm is a Category 1 storm,” he said. “We feel we can respond just within the state with all the assets that we need, but again it’s not just the wind speed, it’s the amount of rain that comes with it.”

He said residents along the Gulf Coast should be prepared and start taking precautions.

For preparedness information, visit MEMA’s website.