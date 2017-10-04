Opening night at Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the opening night of the 2017 Mississippi State Fair!

WJTV 12 is an opening night sponsor.

Be sure to stop by the WJTV 12 table at the entrance and say hello to some of the staff.

Below is a list of the entertainment lineup:

Brothers Osborne Wed. – October 4, at 7:30 pm

William Michael Morgan Thurs.- October 5, at 7:30 pm

Temptations Mon. – October 9, at 7:30 pm

The Oak Ridge Boys Tues. – October 10, at 7:30 pm

Plain White T’s Wed. – October 11, at 7:30 pm

Brian McKnight Thurs.- October 12, at 7:30 pm