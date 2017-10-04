Ribbon cutting for Raymond High School’s new field house

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Raymond High School held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for its new field house.

The soccer and softball teams will use the new facility.

“It was just one year ago that we stood here and we broke ground for this facility,” Dr. Delescia Martin, Superintendent, Hinds Co School District said.

“This puts us on the same level as a lot of the larger schools,” said Lorenzo Grimes, Principal of Raymond High. “Our field house is actually nicer than some of the colleges I’ve visited.”