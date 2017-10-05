11-year-old takes grandparents car to visit a friend

HINDS CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials received a call just before 6:00 Thursday morning from a Grandparent in Edwards stating that their 11 year old Grandson had been kidnapped.

After further investigation, deputies determined that the 11 year old boy took his Grandparents red 1996 Chevy Blazer for a ride to visit a friend around 3:00 a.m.

We’re told the 11 year old driver lost control of the Chevy Blazer on the Frontage Rd. near Edwards while attempting to get back home before anyone discovered his plan.

Hinds County officials say the car flipped multiple times injuring the 11 year old.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and First Responders responded.

The boy was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

