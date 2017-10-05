2 Rankin County students selected as Legion of Valor recipients

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Rankin County School District JROTC students have been selected as Legion of Valor recipients.

Cadet Captain Emory Booth of Florence High School and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Savoie of Brandon High School were selected.

“This year only two of the Army JROTC Legion of Valor recipients are from Mississippi, said Dr. Sue Townsend, “We are proud to say that both of them are students in the Rankin County School District.”.

Booth is currently serving as Battalion Communications Officer, and he has served as Company Commander, Platoon Leader, Squad Leader, and Team Leader. He is also involved in Boy Scouts and other extracurricular activities. He has also received the awards for excellence in AP U.S. History, DC College Algebra, DC College Trigonometry, DC College Biology, Geometry, English II, Chemistry, MS Studies, ICTII, and Algebra I.

Savoie is the Battalion Commander of Brandon High School’s JROTC program for the 2017/2018 School Year. He also served as the captain of the JROTC Academic team last year during the Academic Bowl. Savoie also is a part of the show choir.

He is currently in the top 20 students in his class and earned a 32 composite score on the ACT. He also received the award for academic

excellence for the 2016/2017 school year.