Authorities searching for teen who escaped Oakley Youth Development Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who escaped the Oakley Youth Development Center in Raymond.

Deputies said they were notified around 7:40 a.m. that three juveniles were missing from the facility.

Authorities used a helicopter and deputies to search the area around Short Road near Old Port Gibson Rd. west of Raymond.

Two of the escapees were caught; they are still looking for the third teen.

The 17-year-old white male was last seen wearing khaki pants and possibly no shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact police.