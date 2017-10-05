Big first half propels Alcorn State to win at Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Lenorris Footman had a hand in three touchdowns, De’Lance Turner rushed for 169 yards and Alcorn State cruised by Alabama State 24-10 on Thursday night.

Footman broke two tackles en route to a 50-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive. He connected with Norlando Veals for a 21-yard touchdown for a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and Footman’s 8-yard sneak made it 24-0 at halftime.

Alcorn State ran for 197 yards in the first half, averaging 9 yards per carry, and outgained Alabama State 330-10.

Footman threw for 160 yards and one touchdown, and added 122 yards rushing for Alcorn State (4-2, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Veals had seven catches for 97 yards and one touchdown for the Braves, who won their ninth consecutive game against the SWAC’s East Division.

Alabama State (0-5, 0-2), which has been held under 20 points in four straight games in the series, didn’t get into Alcorn State’s territory until the first possession of the second half.

Ezra Gray carried it 12 times for 124 yards, including a 59-yard TD, for the Hornets.