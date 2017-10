JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are honoring the victims and survivors of breast cancer.

The police department held a pink ribbon ceremony in support of those fighting the disease.

Chief Lee Vance and other officers attended.

It was held on Congress Street near the Police Headquarters.

The ribbons were be placed on several police vehicles in support of those battling the disease.

JPD holds pink ribbon tying ceremony in support of those fighting the fight of breast cancer. #pinktober #hope #faith #fightstrong 💪🏾💪🏻🎀🚓 pic.twitter.com/eCbIRqwEF5 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 5, 2017