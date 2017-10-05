Judge orders release of congressman sentenced for bribery

The Associated Press Published:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A federal judge has ordered that a former Louisiana congressman sentenced to 13 years in prison for taking bribes be released from jail pending a new sentencing hearing.

Democrat William Jefferson has been serving his sentence in 2012. He was convicted of accepting more than $400,000 in bribes in exchange for brokering business deals in Africa.

Agents searched his Washington home in 2005 and found $90,000 cash in his freezer.

In a ruling made public Thursday, Judge T.S. Ellis III said a new sentencing hearing is necessary because the Supreme Court has subsequently changed what constitutes “an official act” for which a public official can be convicted of bribery. The Supreme Court decision came as it overturned the corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s